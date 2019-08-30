CBI court extends P Chidambaram’s custody till Monday  

P Chidamabaram was arrested on August 21.

A CBI special court on Monday extended former finance minister P Chidambaram’s custody till Monday (September 2) in connection with INX media case. He was arrested earlier on August 21 after Delhi High Court rejected his application seeking anticipatory bail.

Chidambaram was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before on expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted on August 26. He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for eight days. The judge while pronouncing the order said: “Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2.”

In 2017, the CBI registered a case alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. A year later, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case. The CBI had been seeking Chidambaram’s ‘custodial interrogation’ in the case related to alleged irregularities in the grant of foreign investment clearances to INX Media when he was the finance minister.

