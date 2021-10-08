CBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case, quantum of sentence likely on October 12

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two women disciples.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused have been found guilty in the Ranjit Singh murder case by a special CBI court. Ranjit Singh was Ram Rahim’s follower and was killed in 2002.

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on the complaint of Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh in 2003. The quantum of sentence in the case is expected to be pronounced on October 12.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a petition that urged the court to transfer the trial from the CBI court to any other CBI court in Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh. The plea was filed by Jagseer Singh and was pending since August 24.

Ranjit Singh was one of the 10 influential members of the Dera committee and was shot dead by four gunmen on July 10, 2002. The CBI had, in its charge sheet, Ram Rahim had hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh thinking that the latter was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging sexual harassment of female followers in Dera.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two women disciples. He was also convicted for life in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also accused in a case related to the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara.