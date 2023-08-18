scorecardresearch
CBI challenges Lalu Yadav’s bail in Supreme Court over fodder scam case

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief had been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in at least four cases and all the orders have been challenged by the CBI.

Written by India News Desk
Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the cases and his appeals are pending in various courts. (File photo/PTI)

Lalu Yadav, the chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is facing renewed legal challenges as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court to contest the bail granted to him in connection with cases related to the fodder scam.

The apex court is scheduled to hear the CBI’s petition on August 25.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief had been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in at least four cases and all the orders have been challenged by the CBI. He was convicted in the cases and his appeals are pending in various courts.

The 950-crore fodder scam involved funds meant for animal fodder being embezzled from multiple government treasuries across Bihar. Fake bills were allegedly issued by the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate this.

Chaibasa Deputy Commissioner Amit Khare had discovered the embezzlement in 1996, when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister.

Last month, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Investigating agencies have alleged that people were given employment in the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 – when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister – in return for land parcels being gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 15:53 IST

