CBI carries out searches at residence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 10:36 AM

The CBI Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case.

Ex-Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The CBI Friday carried out searches at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a land allocation irregularities case, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in New Delhi and NCR, they said.

More details are awaited.

