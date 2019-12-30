CBI carries out searches at 13 locations in connections with arms licenses case

It was also alleged that the then public servants received illegal gratification in issuance of licences to non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of rules. (PTI)

The CBI is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the arms licence case, officials said on Monday. The residence of IAS officers Yasha Mudgil and Rajiv Ranjan, and former senior officers are being searched, they said. The searches are being conducted in around 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida, the officials said.

The premises of then deputy commissioners and district magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, Pulwama are being searched in connection with two CBI cases related to alleged irregularities in issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

