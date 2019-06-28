CBI books Nabam Hari, brother of ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki, others on corruption charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation had carried out a preliminary enquiry, on the orders of the Gauhati High Court, into one such work related to construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Umroi cantonment, Shillong, the officials said.

The CBI has booked Nabam Hari, brother of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, his wife and PWD officers for alleged corruption in government contracts, officials said Friday. The case pertains to contracts handed by Tuki as the PWD minister in the state to his kith and kin for “selfish gains without inviting tenders”, the CBI has alleged.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had carried out a preliminary enquiry, on the orders of the Gauhati High Court, into one such work related to construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Umroi cantonment, Shillong, the officials said. It is alleged that several contracts were given to Mary Associate, a firm owned by Tuki’s sister-in-law, Nabam Mary, which was maintaining a current account in the United Bank of India in which her husband Nabam Hari is one of the nominee. The contracts were given between 2005-07, the officials said.

