CBI books former Air India chief Arvind Jadhav in corruption case

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 2:58 PM

Along with Arvind Jadhav, the CBI has booked Dr (Ms) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then General Manager (medical services) and then Additional General Managers A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin.

The CBI has booked former Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Arvind Jadhav and other former senior officials of the national carrier for allegedly violating norms in appointing general manager rank officers, officials said Wednesday. Along with Jadhav, the CBI has booked Dr (Ms) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then General Manager (medical services) and then Additional General Managers A Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin.

They have been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency alleged former CMD Arvind Jadhav had constituted an “illegal” promotion panel to recommend suitable candidates for promotions to the post of General Manager (Operations) during 2009-10.

The panel had recommended five persons, including Kathpalia, Singh and Bhasin, the officials said. Kathpalia was having a pending criminal case but was allegedly given vigilance clearance, the FIR alleged.

Read Also| India’s industrial activity likely to remain subdued in near term: Report

The agency alleged complaints were also pending against Singh and Bhasin, who were selected for the position. “Jadhav…conspiracy with…Nakhwa had abused his official position in order to appoint her as a member of promotion panel committee and giving promotion to her without following due process for promotion,” the CBI added.

