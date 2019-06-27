CBI arrests IRS officer, superintendent of CGST Department in bribery case

The duo had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh for not filing a case against a firm owned by wife and sister-in-law of the complainant, the officials said.

The CBI has arrested an assistant commissioner and a superintendent posted at the CGST Department in Patna for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, officials said. Assistant Commissioner Chandan Prakash Pandey, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, and Superintendent Mohammed Soaibuddin were caught red-handed while they were receiving the bribe from a flour mill owner, they said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the offices and the residences of Pandey and Soaibuddin in Patna and Jehanabad. Both are posted at the CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax), Patna-II.

The duo had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh for not filing a case against a firm owned by wife and sister-in-law of the complainant, the officials said. They were receiving Rs 2.5 lakh as a portion of the bribe when the agency nabbed them, they said.

