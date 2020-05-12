CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignments

The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using consignments of COVID-19 protective equipment to conceal their contraband after an Interpol input in this regard, officials said Tuesday.
The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using consignments of COVID-19 protective equipment to conceal their contraband after an Interpol input in this regard, officials said Tuesday.
The central agency has received inputs from the Interpol that international drug-traffickers are taking advantage of the pandemic scenario to conceal their possible shipments in protective equipment consignments, they said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.