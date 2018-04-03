Cauvery water dispute: AIADMK leaders on hunger strike over setting up of Cauvery Management Board, top highlights

Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has called for a statewide hunger strike on Tuesday in protest against the Central government’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. (ANI)

Cauvery water dispute: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the central government ‘s plea seeking clarification on the February 16 verdict regarding setting up of a Cauvery management scheme in the decades-old river water sharing dispute. The government mentioned the matter before the apex court today seeking clarification on the issue. The next date of hearing in the case has been set for April 9. This development comes amid a state-wide protest that has been launched by the agitators for setting up Cauvery Management Board to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on water allocation among the riparian states. The DMK workers took to streets today, protesting over Cauvery Water Management issue in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has called for a statewide hunger strike on Tuesday in protest against the Central government’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also participated in the strike, while in districts, the protest was led by other ministers and party leaders. The protest that began at 8 a.m., will conclude at 5 p.m.

Know about Cauvery Water Management dispute and top developments into the case here:

What is Cauvery Water Dispute?

• Cauvery water dispute is a matter of conflict between the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

• It is a decades old water dispute that started back in 1881 between the princely states of Mysore and Madras, as the former had planned a dam across the river. This was objected by the State of Madras.

• The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 1990 to solve the dispute.

The Supreme Court Verdict

• The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

• The apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share.

• The court had compensated Tamil Nadu’s reduction by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

• The court said that the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a “higher pedestal”.

Cauvery water issue: Latest development

• The apex court, in its verdict, had asked the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute.

• It modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending the time for this on any ground.

• With the apex court’s verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water respectively out of the total of 740 tmcft.

• The Central government mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the February 16 verdict.

• The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre’s plea seeking clarification on the issue on April 4.

Matter in Lok Sabha

• AIADMK members raised slogans seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board,

• Like any other day, when the House met for the day today, disruptions hit the first hour of the Lok Sabha and for the 19th consecutive day, the lower house was adjourned barely minutes after it had convened.

Protests erupt in Tamil Nadu

• Two DMK workers allegedly made self-immolation bids in Coimbatore today amid a state-wide stir for setting up Cauvery Management Board to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

• On Sunday, a group of individuals converged at the Marina beach in Chennai and staged a flash protest.

• According to police, over 1,000 persons were detained across the state in connection with protests and were released later in the day.

• Demonstrations by people have taken a state-wide stir for setting up Cauvery Management Board.

• Two DMK workers allegedly made self-immolation bids in Coimbatore today amid a state-wide stir for setting up Cauvery Management Board to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

• Demonstrations were also held in Thanjavur, the hub of the Cauvery delta region.

• Rail blockades were staged at various places, including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai by agitating cadres of the opposition parties and pro-Tamil outfits.

• Demonstrations were also held in front of the Central government offices in several cities like Chennai, Erode and the neighbouring Puducherry.

• The protesters blamed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit for not “taking steps” to bring pressure on its party-led government at the Centre for setting up the CMB.

• The DMK-led opposition parties had yesterday called for a state-wide shutdown on April 5, seeking constitution of the CMB by the Centre.