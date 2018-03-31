Cauvery water dispute: Center files clarification petition before Supreme Court, seeks more time

The Centre, on Saturday morning, filed a clarification petition before the Supreme Court in connection with the Cauvery water dispute. (Source: PTI)

The Centre, on Saturday morning, filed a clarification petition before the Supreme Court in connection with the Cauvery water dispute. In its plea, the Centre asked to clarify that whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). It also sought more time from the Court for implementing the February 16 order on Cauvery Issue. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government filed a contempt petition against the Centre in the Cauvery Issue. The State government said that it is going to mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday.

The decision to move the Supreme Court was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday even as ruling AIADMK announced it would observe a fast on April 3 on the matter. The party had earlier in the day said the fast would be held on April 2. According to a release by AIADMK, the fast would be held from 8 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The party faulted both DMK and Congress for not ensuring that the state got its due share from the inter state river. It said the previous UPA government did not take steps to ensure the provision of Cauvery water despite notifying the final award of the Cauvery disputes tribunal in a central gazette.

DMK President M Karunanidhi, as Chief Minister, did not renew a necessary agreement in 1974, it added. However, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa always strove for Cauvery, including going on an indefinite fast in her first stint as Chief Minister during the 1991-96 regime, it said. Further, she also focused on the issue even during her hospitalisation in 2016, it said. She died the same year.

Meanwhile, the Deputy chief minister of Tamil Naud O Panneerselvam had earlier announced in Madurai that the ruling party will stage the hunger strike on April 2 across the state.

DMK, on the other hand, has made it clear that it would not hold back flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his proposed visit to Tamil Nadu on April 15. DMK, the main opposition party, said it would also hold a meeting of its friendly parties on April 1 and later announce a “massive” demonstration against the state and central governments, party top leader M K Stalin said.