Cauvery row: Withdraw permission to Karnataka for Mekedatu dam, Tamil Nadu tells PM Modi

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 11:04 AM

In a 92-page memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he also requested the Centre to cancel the permission given for conducting a survey for building a new dam in Mullaiperiyar by the Kerala government .

TN CM seeks withdrawal of permission to Karnataka govt for DPR on Mekedatu dam (File photo)

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the permission accorded to Karnataka for a detailed project report (DPR) on its proposed dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedattu. In a 92-page memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he also requested the Centre to cancel the permission given for conducting a survey for building a new dam in Mullaiperiyar by the Kerala government .

It also sought conferment of ‘Bharat Ratna’ on former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu C N Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa. The memorandum, listing various demands, called for bringing three towns– Salem, Hosur and Neyveli under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Palaniswami sought additional funds for providing ‘Gaja’ cyclone relief. He said the Prime Minister should take steps to protect the fireworks industry which provided livelihood to eight lakhpeople. He said GST amount due for Tamil Nadu should be released immediately. The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate a slew of projects in the state.

