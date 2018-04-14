Cauvery row: MDMK leader Vaiko’s nephew Saravana Suresh sets himself on fire

MDMK leader Vaiko outside the hospital in Madurai. (Source: IE)

MDMK leader Vaiko’s nephew, Saravana Suresh (50), set himself on fire in Virudhunagar, about 500 km from Chennai, on Friday morning in a protest against the Centre’s failure to constitute the Cauvery management board. A police officer told The Indian Express that the incident reportedly took place at around 7 AM when Suresh doused himself with kerosene and set himself on fire on an open ground near his house.

“Around 7 am, he was found to have doused himself with kerosene and set himself on fire on an open ground near his house. He was reportedly raising slogans demanding the formation of the Cauvery management board,” the officer said, while adding that he had suffered 80 per cent burns and was taken to the Virudhunagar government hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Meanwhile, Vaiko broke down while addressing the media at the Madurai hospital and appealed people not to commit suicide. Suresh is the son of Vaiko’s wife Renuka Devi’s elder brother Ramanujam. “He is fighting for his life now,” he said.

Suresh did not hold any official post in the party but Vaiko said that he was actively involved in work for several years now. Suresh had recently participated in Vaiko’s recent road march from Madurai to Theni, in protest against the Neutrino project.

People have been protesting since April 9 when the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for not sticking to the March 29 deadline on framing a scheme to implement the award for distribution of the river waters between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

On April 10, people also protested outside Chepauk Stadium against the Indian Premier League matches scheduled at the Tamil Nadu capital. Three days ago, all the IPL home matches of the local team, Chennai Super Kings, were moved to Pune.