Cauvery river flood: Discharge of surplus water inundates villages, swamps crops in Tamil Nadu

Low-lying villages along the banks of the Cauvery river and its tributary the Bhavani in Tamil Nadu were inundated and crops submerged following heavy discharge of surplus water from Mettur dam, while people were shifted to safer locations. The dam has been releasing record amount of excess waters following discharge from dams in neighbouring Karnataka, affecting several villages, officials said.

Following discharge of excess water from Bhavani Sagar reservoir (as the dam almost touched the full level of 105 feet), low-lying areas in Erode were affected. Villages of Hogenakkal — the entry point of the Cauvery into Tamil Nadu — like Chatiram in Dharmapuri district, Sangilimuniyappan Koil in Salem district were hit by inundation following heavy discharge of surplus water from Mettur dam, officials said.

Transport services on the Mettur-Edappadi road in Salem were hit as the Cauvery is in spate. In view of heavy discharge from the Bhavani Sagar dam, areas in Erode district were inundated and crops like turmeric and banana submerged. People in those areas were shifted to safe locations.

In Karur too, people living in low-lying areas like Thavittupalayam were moved to safe locations as the Mayanur check dam brimmed to its capacity. In Coimbatore district’s hilly Valparai ares, normalcy was affected as rain waters entered nearly 500 houses, while an elderly woman was washed away in flood waters and a search was on to trace her.

Holiday was declared for schools in Valparai and Pollachi taluk today. Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhaya Kumar had yesterday said that a circular has been sent to delta districts, including Tiruchirappalli, specifying the do’s and don’ts to ensure safety of the people.