Cauvery dispute: Supreme Court talks tough, asks Karnataka to release 4 tmc of river water to Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court today directed the Karnataka government to release 4 tmc of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu and asked the central government to file an affidavit before May 8 detailing the steps taken by it for setting up the Cauvery Management Board to implements its order.

The court’s observation came on a day its deadline for the Centre to come up with a formula to divide the river waters among the four southern states ended. Appearing on behalf of the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the draft of the Cauvery Management Board has to be approved by the Union Cabinet before submitting it to the court. He argued that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Karnataka to campaign for his party for the upcoming elections, and the draft, therefore, has not been approved yet.

After listening to the AG’s argument, the court asked the government to file the draft copy on or before May 8 when it will resume the hearing.

The top court had in February asked the government to formulate a method to divide the water of Cauvery river among Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before March 29. But on March 29, the Centre filed a petition seeking more clarification and three more months’ time citing Karnataka Assembly elections. The court later reprimanded the government and asked it to file the draft of the formula by May 2.