Caught red-handed! Government employee arrested for taking bribe

A government employee was today arrested after being allegedly caught red handed taking bribe at the office of the Deputy Inspector for Schools and an another person was detained for interrogation in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said. The accused, an Upper Division Assistant at the office of Deputy Inspector of Schools, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 3000 from one Bhashkar Jyoti Nath for clearing the file for leave encashment of his father, who had retired way back in 2011, a police spokesman said.

The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 6000 from the complainant who approached the Anti Corruption Bureau

police station and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (as amended in 2018). Another accused was also detained and is being interrogated.

House search will follow and the arrested will be forwarded to the Special Court tomorrow, the spokesman added.