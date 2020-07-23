Caught on camera: Mother single-handedly fights off two motorcycle-borne kidnappers, thwarts daughter’s abduction bid

The attempted kidnapping was caught on CCTV cameras

A brave mother in Delhi fought off two motorcycle-borne kidnappers of her four-year-old daughter on Tuesday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The footage showed the mother successfully thwarting the kidnapping bid by the men allegedly sent by her brother-in-law, a PTI report said. Police said that the brother-in-law of the lady had sent kidnappers to abduct the minor to extort money. The incident took place in east Delhi.

The alleged mastermind along with his associate were later arrested by police. The uncle of the minor girl who had planned to kidnap her told police during interrogation that he was in debt and planned to extort money from his brother who owns a garment store.

He had planned to abduct his niece to extort Rs 30 to 35 lakh from his brother, police said.

“The plan, however, failed and he was arrested on Wednesday,” a senior police officer said.

The CCTV footage showed the mother fight two kidnappers and save her daughter from being kidnapped. She could be seen pulling her daughter from the clutches of the kidnappers and then push the motorcycle rider. The two-wheeler then fell on the ground following which the pillion rider started running. The rider later speeds away the bike.

One of the neighbours of the lady could be seen running after the accused persons. Another neighbour parked his scooter in the middle of the road to block their way and get hold of them. The two, however, managed to escape.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim later filed a police complaint. Police reached the incident site and found that the kidnappers had left a motorcycle and a bag. The bag had one country-made pistol with four live cartridges.

According to the police’s version, the accused persons had gone to the lady’s house at 4 pm and asked for water. When the mother of the girl went inside to bring the water, they tried to abduct the minor. But the woman saw it and thwarted the kidnapping bid.

Police said that during investigation it was found that the motorcycle had a fake number plate. The accused persons were doing recce since the last one week, police said and confirmed their presence in the vicinity two days ago.