Caught on camera: Miscreants open fire near Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Watch video

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 11:48 AM

The CCTV footage shows a gang of six miscreants firing gunshots. While five were wearing a mask, the sixth one had not covered his face.

The incident was captured on CCTV which shows masked miscreants hovering on the road while firing gunshots in air. (ANI)

A group of unidentified miscreants were caught on camera firing multiple aerial shots near Karol Bagh area in New Delhi. The incident was captured on CCTV which shows masked miscreants hovering on the road while firing gunshots in air.

According to news agency ANI, police said that they are are analysing CCTV footage to identify the miscreants and assured that they will arrested soon.

The CCTV footage shows a gang of six miscreants firing gunshots. While five were wearing a mask, the sixth one had not covered his face.

Watch video:

Incidents of open-air firing have been reported from time to time in the national capital and nearby areas. Celebratory firings have even caused deaths in many cases. In December last year, one person was killed during a celebratory firing at a wedding procession in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, security arrangements are being beefed up in the national capital in view of the Republic Day.

