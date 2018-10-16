Caught on camera! Man openly brandishes gun, threatens others outside posh Delhi hotel. Watch Video

Ironically, hotel guards are seen standing around at the time of the incident but nobody intervenes. (Youtube screengrab)

A man, believed to be from Lucknow, was captured on camera threatening another person with a gun outside a five-star hotel in Delhi. According to a video, which has now gone viral, a man clad in a black t-shirt and pink trousers, can be seen with the gun in his hand threatening the other boy who was with a girl at the time of the incident. Ironically, hotel guards are seen standing around at the time of the incident but nobody intervenes.

According to several media reports, the incident took place outside the hotel and the man brandishing the gun was with a group of friends, including some girls. As the man walks towards the girl and the other man issuing threats, he is seen being pulled towards a car by a girl.

Meanwhile, according to India TV, all of them appeared to be known to each other as they were taking names while hurling abuses.

Reportedly, the man with the gun even issued a death threat to the other person. However, police said that there was little they could do unless someone comes forward and registers a complaint. The incident happened at that time when several hotel guards were present at the scene, however, no one came to settle the matter. It was only when a boy, who appeared to be known to the group, intervened that the tussle was interrupted and the boy came back and sat in his car.

However, the drama did not end there, as the man was pulled by the girl to sit inside the car, the other girl, who was outside with the man threatened, called out to the man with the gun and dared him to come out of the car. However, other girls inside the car stopped him from stepping out again.

Open display of firearms in public spaces is not new to India. Several cases have been reported where people were threatened with guns in public places. In 2017, a person angry with his wife for leaving his Rohtak home in Haryana, allegedly tried to forcefully take her back at gunpoint in Sultanpuri area of Delhi. He was later arrested.

In August this year, two students of Amity University in Noida engaged in a tussle that resulted with one of them allegedly brandishing a gun and a car chase that ended in another student being injured and three vehicles were damaged.