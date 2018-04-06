Still from ANI video

In a height of indiscipline a policeman today reached the Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh in an inebriated condition. He was later suspended form the post.

Recently, an assistant sub-inspector of Madhya Pradesh police was transferred after a video was circulated on social media showing him getting a foot massage from a man at a police post. The incident was reported from Paryatan Police Chowki in Orchha, a town in Bundelkhand region of the state, officials said.

Soon after the video went viral, ASI Leeladhar Tiwari was transferred by Orchha to Chhatarpur after an order was issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek, Orchha Police Station in charge Rajesh Sahu had said.

Tiwari was seen getting a foot massage in the video, from a person who was believed to be a complainant at the police post.

However, Sahu had said it was not clear when the alleged video was shot or the person allegedly giving the massage.

“Tiwari was attached to the tourist police post in Orchha and now he has been relieved and sent to his original posting in Chhatarpur district,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In November last year, four cops from Deepankheda police station in Vidisha district were suspended over reports that a music party was organised on its premises and drunk people also danced at the main gate.

#WATCH Policeman seen in inebriated condition outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh. Policeman was suspended after the incident. pic.twitter.com/g6Xfc9fYkC — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

“This action was taken after the reports that a DJ party was organised at Deepankheda police station, about 110 kms away from the district, on the night of Friday (November 17) in which people danced in an inebriated condition,” Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vineet Kapoor told PTI over the phone.