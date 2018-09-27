Caught on camera! Govt health centre performs two autopsies on roadside

The post-mortem on the women, who were electrocuted, was performed outside the Gadara Road community health centre Wednesday as there are no mortuaries nearby, the staff has claimed. (Representational image: IE)

The staff at a government health centre carried out autopsies on the roadside on two women, an act caught on video that has led local administration to order a probe. The post-mortem on the women, who were electrocuted, was performed outside the Gadara Road community health centre Wednesday as there are no mortuaries nearby, the staff has claimed. A video on social media shows a man sitting outside a building, apparently performing the procedure on two bodies. There is green screen, but the bodies can still be seen.

“There is no mortuary on the 100-km stretch between Barmer and Gadara Road. Following a request by the police and the family members, the autopsies were performed on humanitarian grounds,” Barmer Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kamlesh Choudhary said. He said the post-mortem protocol was followed.

Raja Devi (55) and her daughter-in-law Maya Kanwar (30) were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes. Their bodies were brought to the health centre on Tuesday. Raja Devi’s husband Padam Singh was injured and referred to Jodhpur for treatment.