Caught on camera: Congress leader calls Bengaluru cop ‘idiot’, says you don’t know who you are speaking to!

Congress leader calls Bengaluru cop ‘idiot’. (Image: ANI)

Another incident of alleged hooliganism of a Congress leader from Karnataka has been caught on camera. The Congress leader – PN Krishnamurthy is also a member of state Pradesh Congress Committee. The Congress leader was caught on camera using harsh language at a policeman. Krishnamurthy was seen calling the policeman an idiot for stopping his vehicle, news agency ANI reported. The politician also said, “You don’t know who you are speaking to.” The incident took place on Wednesday. The politician also told the policeman that he is not only a member but also a Congress candidate from Dasarahalli.

TWEET:-

#WATCH Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy argues with a traffic policeman in Bengaluru, calls the policeman an ‘idiot’ and says ‘You don’t know who you are speaking to’ (4.7.18) pic.twitter.com/JPWZErlHEX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

According to Times Now, the cop told Krishnamurthy that he is only performing his duty. The cop stopped the politician’s car because of an alleged rash driving. Krishnamurthy further said, “You should ask them courteously to stop by the roadside. But instead…” reports Times Now. The policeman also asked the politician what would happen if someone got hurt after which the leader began using harsh language.

In the recently held assembly election, Krishnamurthy lost to JD(S)’s R Manjunatha.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Karnataka Government-led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has presented annual budget for the financial year 2018-19. The budget was presented in the Vidhana Soudha. The government proposed to expand Indira Canteens across the state. “Considering the popularity of Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, action has been taken to open 247 Indira Canteens in all taluks and district headquarters of the state at an expenditure of Rs 211 crores,” said Kumaraswamy reported ANI.