Caught on camera: Bihar BJP leader’s brother thrashes chemist for not standing up to welcome him

In a shocking incident which highlights the VVIP culture in Bihar, brother of a former state minister was caught on camera thrashing a chemist just because he didn't stand up to welcome him in the shop. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Bettiah on Monday. The man has been identified as Pintu, who happens to be the brother of BJP's national vice-president Renu Devi. The entire incident of Pintu thrashing the chemist was captured on CCTV camera installed inside the shop. ANI reported that when Pintu visited the shop, the chemist didn't stand up to welcome him. In the footage, Pintu can be seen asking the chemist to stand up and welcome him, but the chemist refused to do so. This irked Pintu and he started pushing the shopkeeper. The CCTV video shows Pintu hitting the shopkeeper repeatedly while dragging him outside the shop. Watch video: BJP leader's brother thrashes chemist in Bettiah #WATCH: BJP National vice president & former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu assaults a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah allegedly for not standing up to show him respect. Incident caught on CCTV camera. #Bihar (June 3) pic.twitter.com\/zSrY0or2Kh \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019 Reports even say that he later took the chemist away to another place in a car. Pintu and his friends also thrashed the staff present in the shop. According to Bettiah Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, the vehicle used by Pintu has been seized and a case has been registered. \u201cA case has been registered. Victim\u2019s family has been provided with police security. We\u2019ve seized a 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim & take him to some other place,\u201d Kant said. When Renu Devi was asked about her brother's behaviour, the BJP leader said that she has no relation with Pintu and that anyone who commits a mistake should be punished. \u201cI never encourage wrong behaviour. I\u2019ve no relation with Pinu, with that house, since many years. We\u2019re not on talking terms. Still, I\u2019m being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, he\/she should be punished, even if it\u2019s me,\u201d she was quoted as saying by ANI.