Caught on camera: Bihar BJP leader’s brother thrashes chemist for not standing up to welcome him

Bihar chemist thrashedThe accused has been identified as Pintu. He is brother of former Bihar minister and BJP national vice-president Renu Devi.

In a shocking incident which highlights the VVIP culture in Bihar, brother of a former state minister was caught on camera thrashing a chemist just because he didn’t stand up to welcome him in the shop. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Bettiah on Monday. The man has been identified as Pintu, who happens to be the brother of BJP’s national vice-president Renu Devi.

The entire incident of Pintu thrashing the chemist was captured on CCTV camera installed inside the shop. ANI reported that when Pintu visited the shop, the chemist didn’t stand up to welcome him. In the footage, Pintu can be seen asking the chemist to stand up and welcome him, but the chemist refused to do so. This irked Pintu and he started pushing the shopkeeper. The CCTV video shows Pintu hitting the shopkeeper repeatedly while dragging him outside the shop.

Reports even say that he later took the chemist away to another place in a car. Pintu and his friends also thrashed the staff present in the shop.

According to Bettiah Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant, the vehicle used by Pintu has been seized and a case has been registered.

“A case has been registered. Victim’s family has been provided with police security. We’ve seized a 4-wheeler that was used to abduct the victim & take him to some other place,” Kant said.

When Renu Devi was asked about her brother’s behaviour, the BJP leader said that she has no relation with Pintu and that anyone who commits a mistake should be punished.

“I never encourage wrong behaviour. I’ve no relation with Pinu, with that house, since many years. We’re not on talking terms. Still, I’m being dragged. If anyone commits a mistake, he/she should be punished, even if it’s me,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

