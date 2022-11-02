Cattle-smuggling case: Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya reaches ED office in Delhi for questioning

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal reached the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the agency’s probe in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, news agency ANI reported.

Sukanya and the chartered accountant of TMC leader Manish Kothari were summoned by the ED on October 28 to appear before it on November 2.

An ED official had said that Sukanya, who owns two firms, will be asked about the “huge wealth that she amassed in a short time”, and was asked to bring all documents related to Anubrata’s properties, income and savings.

Sukanya was earlier summoned for an appearance at the agency’s Delhi office on October 27, but she had skipped the session, ED sources had told news agency PTI.

Delhi | Sukanya Mondal, daughter of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, reaches Enforcement Directorate headquarters to face questioning in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/QSS7mJqacI — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Anubrata Mondal was arrested in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing the cross-border cattle smuggling case.

The CBI had submitted a chargesheet before a special court in Asansol, alleging that the TMC strongman from West Bengal’s Birbhum was involved in abetting and conspiring cattle smuggling.