Cattle slaughter in Jharkhand, villagers attacks cops

Cow slaughter was banned in Jharkhand in 2015. (PTI)

Villagers attacked a group of policemen when they tried to prevent illegal cow slaughter on Eid ul Adha today in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, leaving four cops injured, police said. Cow slaughter was banned in Jharkhand in 2015. The state government had on August 18 directed deputy commissioners of all districts to ensure that cattle is not slaughtered on Eid ul-Adha.

Replying to a query, DIG, Santhal Paraganas, Raj Kumar Lakra said that cow slaughter had occurred in the village. He told PTI that a police team had rushed to Dangapara village under Maheshpur police station of Pakur district following a tip off about cattle slaughter and faced brickbatting by the villagers.

Four policemen suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby primary health centre. Doctors referred them to the Pakur sadar hospital for better treatment, he said.

Senior officials including the district Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal, rushed to the spot along with additional forces to maintain law and order, Lakra said, adding “the situation is well under control”.