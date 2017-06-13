Cattle slaughter ban: Church, Muslim groups in Goa join together to fight Centre’s notification

Cattle slaughter ban: State government has kept silence on the Centre’s notification so far.

Cattle slaughter ban: The Qureshi Meat Traders Association, with backing of influential Muslims and the Roman Catholic Church, has filed a writ petition in before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, seeking stay on Centre’s May 26 notification banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, an Indian Express report has said. Association has made the Centre and the Goa Government respondent in the petition.

Manohar Parrikar government in the state has kept silence on the Centre’s notification so far, that has hit Goa’s tourism as well as the meat industry. As per Anwar Bepari, who is representing the Qureshi Meat Traders Association, one of the important points that has raised in the plea is the ban on purchase of animals for religious sacrifice.

“This is important for us because in two months we have Bakr Eid which will open other issues if this notification goes through,” he was quoted as saying by the paper. The group was formed after the June 1 incident, when trucks carrying bullocks were stopped at the Goa-Karnataka border following the central notification.

Abdul Matin said the collective was formed as there was no representation from the new government on the beef issue. “We were tired of their silence when other state governments and chief ministers were sending letters against the notification,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Father Savio Fernandes, its co-convener, while calling the collective a product of “inter-faith dialogue, said it was the “it was the need of our times”. “We were quiet but now the issue affects livelihood and is an act of infringement,” Father Fernandes was quoted as saying further by Indian Express.