Cats and dogs lovers alert! IIT Madras has issued this direction to its students

In a fresh directive issued to its students, a hostel located in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has informed its students that feeding dogs and cats within the premises will invite a hefty fine Rs 10,000 and possible expulsion, as per Times of India report. The circular was issued by Brahmaputra Hostel and its warden has categorically stated that students can not bring in dogs and cats inside the hostel premises.

The circular was issued after blackbucks became victims of canine attacks. A handful of staff and inmates have also alleged that stray dogs create menace in the campus and complaint of feline threat.

These allegations were rejected by those who bring in pet dogs and feed them. However, both conflicting parties have claimed that the number stray dogs have increased in the campus. They also accuse the civic body of not frequently visiting the campus to sterilise the dogs.