Lalu Prasad says 5 reservation cap should be breached if required; reiterates caste census demand

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav today addressed a training camp for party workers and reiterated his demand for a caste-based census. Addressing the party workers virtually, Lalu Prasad said that he is in favour of breaking the 50 per cent quota limit if the population of SCs, STs and OBCs was found to be more than half of the total. It may be recalled that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition and Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders had raised the caste census demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23.

Lalu Prasad claimed that he was the first MP to raise the demand for a caste census on the floor of Parliament. He said that reservation quotas have been decided on the basis of the census conducted before independence and there should be a fresh estimate of the population based on castes.

“The existing quotas have been insufficient. And even these are rarely filled, resulting in huge backlogs. Let there be a fresh caste census and all get quotas in proportion to their population. If it needs breaking of the 50 per cent barrier, so be it,” said Prasad.

Prasad also assured the party workers that he is recovering well and will soon tour all the districts in Bihar to energise the rank and file.

He also praised the party workers for their performance in last year’s assembly polls. “You all, under the leadership of Tejashwi, did very well in my absence. I am glad that we emerged as the single largest party,” he said.

Lalu Prasad asked the party workers to be alert during elections. “Our polling agents are often found lax during elections. Such training camps should correct this defect….I would also suggest that all our members wrap a green ‘gamcha’ (thin towel) as identification mark. Look at the SP. All its workers wear a red cap,” said Prasad.

This is Lalu Yadav’s second virtual address since his release from jail in the fodder scam. Earlier, he had addressed party workers on the RJD’s foundation day.