Casinos important for Goa tourism, says CM Pramod Sawant

By: |
Published: June 11, 2019 7:48:07 PM

The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land. He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.

Casino, Goa tourism, Pramod Sawant, india news, goa cm, Pramod Sawant, goa casinoGoa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Twitter File photo)

Casinos are important for the tourism profile of Goa and cannot be written off, chief minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the state Tourism department.

“There are a few tourists who come to Goa to play in the casinos. They are important from the tourism point of view. You cannot write them off. We need to do whatever activities are required to attract tourists to Goa,” he said. He also said his government never spoke of removing casinos from the state.

The coastal state has six off-shore casinos and 12 operating from land. He said the state government was planning a video campaign to boost tourism as foreign footfalls had decreased by 20 per cent in the season that just ended this week.

Sawant said forest safaris would be promoted in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state. Goa gets around six million tourists, most of them domestic, annually.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Casinos important for Goa tourism, says CM Pramod Sawant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop