‘Cash for votes’: Chidambaram says BJP offering crumbs to placate debt-ridden families through PM-KISAN scheme

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 11:40 AM

The senior Congress leader on Sunday dubbed the PM-KISAN scheme as a “bribe for votes” and said the “greater shame” is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.

The senior Congress leader on Sunday dubbed the PM-KISAN scheme as a “bribe for votes” and said the “greater shame” is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday termed the PM-KISAN scheme as “cash for votes” and said it was BJP’s “desperate attempt” to placate debt-ridden farmers with “crumbs” of Rs 17 per day per family. The former finance minister also said the scheme showed that the BJP was living by the “truth that desperate times require desperate measures”. The Rs 75,000 crore scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur on Sunday by transferring the first installment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

The scheme was announced in this year’s Interim budget whereby the central government announced that it will provide Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to up to two hectares. “PM launches ‘Cash for Votes’ scheme. After driving farmers into debt and acute distress, the BJP is desperately trying to placate them with crumbs of Rs 17 per day per family,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also hit out at the government over the reduction in GST rates for the housing and real estate sector, asking where was this wisdom when the Congress told the government to reduce these rates. He alleged that the BJP government has made a mockery of the GST. “GST rates cut for construction sector. Where was this wisdom when we had told the government that, with multiple and high rates, they were making a mockery of GST,” he said.

The senior Congress leader on Sunday dubbed the PM-KISAN scheme as a “bribe for votes” and said the “greater shame” is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.“Today is the ‘Cash for Vote’ day. The BJP government will officially give a bribe of Rs 2000 per agricultural family to get their votes,” he had tweeted. “Nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than ‘Bribe for Votes’. The greater shame is that the Election Commission is unable to stop the ‘Bribe for Votes’,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Cash for votes’: Chidambaram says BJP offering crumbs to placate debt-ridden families through PM-KISAN scheme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition