Cash firm loses more than Rs 5 lakh due to ATM rigging in Delhi, employees booked

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

A cash firm that replenishes several ATM machines across Delhi-NCR has reported a loss of more than Rs 5 lakh from multiple kiosks located in northwest Delhi. The company has alleged that it was a case of rigged ATM machines and a case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station in west Delhi. According to a report by TOI, two employees of the firm have been booked based on the complaint filed by the firm for allegedly calibrating the machines in that area.

As many as four ATMs in the area were tampered by manipulating the internal system. The company noticed the loss of cash during an audit. Further investigation revealed that four ATMs located near Kingsway Camp were replenished with an amount lesser than what was being shown in their system.

The firm then contacted the police and said that the two suspects who were the custodians for their designated routes, were handed Rs 2.97 crore. They were to distribute this amount in 26 ATMs on that route. However, they allegedly siphoned off small amounts from some of the kiosks.

They allegedly tampered with the systems of these ATM machines by feeding the internal computer wrong information. Even though they siphoned off small amounts between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, the machines displayed that the required cash amount had been replenished.

Overall, a deficit of Rs 5 lakh has been reported with the possibility of the amount rising further.

The investigating officers are now checking the CCTV footage of various locations such as the office vault where the two suspects are seen carrying the cash for deposition. They are also looking at the footage from cameras installed in the ATM kiosks.

Police also suspect the role of other people in the case and are analysing their call records to ascertain any involvement.