Cash crunch redux? Government comes under Opposition fire as ATMs go dry; here’s who said what

The government has jumped to control the damage and assuage people’s concerns. (PTI)

With parts to the country once again reeling under the fear of cash crunch amid reports of a number of ATMs in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, poll-bound Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh going dry, the government has jumped to control the damage and assuage people’s concerns. As per the Finance Ministry, there is no shortage of cash in the country and the instances of ATMs not dispensing cash is owing to an “unusual increase in demand” in the last couple of months.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the “temporary shortage” is being taken care of quickly and there is more than the adequate currency in circulation.

“Overall there is more than the adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ (in demand) in some areas is being tackled quickly,” the minister tweeted.

MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla has also said that a committee has been formed by the government to address the problem in some states.The issue would be resolved in two or three days, he added.

“The Government has set up a state-wise committee and RBI has also formed a committee to transfer currency from one state to other because for money transfer you need the permission of the RBI. It (the shortage) will be solved in 2-3 days,” he said.

A number of leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to ANI, today slammed the government accusing it of destroying entire banking system in the country. Seconding his view, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to say that reports of ATMs running out of cash remind of demonatisation days.

Here is how some of the country’s top leaders have reacted to reports of cash crunch:

Rahul Gandhi

Modi Ji has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore & PM didn’t utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets & put in Nirav Modi’s pocket, he told ANI.

PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafael ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge (PM will not be able to be able to say anything in Parliament. All we need is 15 minutes from the the PM in the Parliament. He won’t say a word, whether it is a matter of Rafael Deal or Nirav Modi case, PM will not be able to say anything).

समझो अब नोटबंदी का फरेब

आपका पैसा निरव मोदी की जेब मोदीजी की क्या ‘माल्या’ माया

नोटबंदी का आतंक दोबारा छाया देश के ATM सब फिर से खाली

बैंकों की क्या हालत कर डाली#CashCrunch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2018

Mamata Banerjee

‏Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country?

Sitaram Yechury

ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: the people suffer.

Derek O’Brien

This is a financial emergency. PM Modi had said that everything will be fine in 50 days, but it has now been more than 1.5 years, and there is still a cash crunch.

Ashok Gehlot

‏

As the ATMs across the country go dry, people are in trouble because of shortage of currency … Modi government has ruined the Banking system of the country and People have lost their faith in it. #CashCrunch

Ashutosh

Desh ki achchi bhali artha vyavastha to barbaad karne ke liye Modi Ji ka shukriya. Naukri nahi, rouzgaar nahi, ab cash bhi nahi. (Thanks Modi ji for destroying the economy of the country. No job, no employment and now, no cash).