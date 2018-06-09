Case registered against BJP MLA Champalal Dewda for slapping constable inside police station; watch video

Champalal Dewda was caught slapping a police constable. (Source: Video Grab)

A case has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Champalal Dewda, after he was caught on CCTV footage, slapping, verbally abusing and threatening to kill a police constable in Dewas district on Friday night. In this video, Dewda can be seen repeatedly slapping a constable. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night when Dewda’s nephew had entered a restricted area of the police station and snatched a water bottle from one of the persons in the room.

When constable Santosh Ivnati allegedly scolded Dewda’s nephew and asked him why he had come to the police station. The nephew reportedly informed the MLA and came back to the police station with him and his supporters.

The MLA was then seen slapping Santosh twice and allegedly abusing him, while he had his hands folded behind his back. A case was registered under Sections 353 (preventing a government servant from discharging his duty) and 332 (assaulting public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Case registered against Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Champalal Dewda for repeatedly slapping a constable inside a police station in state’s Dewas. The incident occurred on Thursday night. @manojsharmabpl with full details. pic.twitter.com/o0GLnp0cPk — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 9, 2018

Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the part president have sought an explanation from the MLA. The party added that a stern action will be taken against the MLA.

“Champalal Devda was not known to indulge in such behavior,” Shambhu Agarwal, Dewas district spokesperson said, adding that an “impartial probe” into the incident was called for.

The Congress, meanwhile, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party. Hitesh Vajpayee said that the state is already facing a lot of problems on law and order front and now even the MLAs are beating police constables.