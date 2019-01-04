Case of fraud filed against Azam Khan, wife and son for holding multiple birth certificates, passports

The SP leader has been accused of keeping two different birth certificates along with his wife and son.

A case has been filed against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah in Rampur for an alleged fraud case, news agency ANI has reported. The case was registered after a Bharatiya Janata Party leader filed a complaint with the Home Secretary in December. The SP leader has been accused of keeping two different birth certificates along with his wife and son. The complaint says that the three members of the family have been keeping two birth certificates, one from Lucknow and the other from Rampur.

Khan family has also been accused of keeping two passports, news agency IANS has reported. The complainant, BJP leader Akaash Kumar Saxena, has alleged deep-rooted conspiracy by the minister in getting the birth certificates to procure two passports. The BJP leader also submitted in his complaint the details collected by him through RTI. After accessing the report, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar forwarded the complaint to SP Rampur to investigate the matter.

As per the complaint, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah got a birth certificate issued by the Rampur municipal corporation on June 28, 2012, in which both his father and mother had submitted sworn affidavits.

In one of the certificates, Abdullah’s birthplace has been shown as Rampur, while the other certificate shows it as Lucknow. Abdullah’s first passport was made from Bareilly, in which the birth date has been written as January 1, 1993, which had a validity till 2022. As per the claim, Abdullah has another passport made in 2018 with a different birth date.