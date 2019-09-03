Case filed against Digvijaya Singh for saying BJP took money from Pakistan’s ISI

Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Digvijaya Singh landed in fresh trouble after a case was registered against him in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur over allegations that the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The case has been filed over his recent statement in which he claimed during a meet with the mediapersons that the BJP and Bajrang Dal were taking money from the ISI. “BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from ISI. One must look into it. Non-Muslims are spying more for the ISI, than Muslims,” Singh had said.

The former CM had made the comment in Bhind. Singh’s comment was related to the final NRC list that was announced on Saturday, that left out more than 19,00,000 people. The case against him has been filed in the CJM court in Muzaffarpur. The court will hear the matter on September 13. On Monday, the BJP had slammed Singh’s statement asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apologise for the comments by her party leader.

“What he has said is of concern, shameful and condemnable. It is against the country and is divisive. It shows his distorted mindset,” BJP leader Sambit Patra was quoted as saying by PTI. This isn’t the first time that he made a controversial remark. Even last week, slamming the Centre for removing the special status in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that the Modi government’s decision was not in accordance with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat or insaniyat.”

Last month, both Singh and BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan had landed in a war of words after the former slammed the leader for blaming the Article 370 on Jawaharlal Nehru. Singh said Chouhan must be ashamed of saying such things as he isn’t even wirth the “dust of Nehru’s feet”. Chouhan hit back saying that he was not a slave to one family, but considered himself “dust of Mother India’s feet”.