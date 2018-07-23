​​​
Case against unidentified man for WhatsApp post on ‘Gujarat EVM’ – Check what he did and other details

 A police case has been registered against an unidentified man in Maharashtra's Sangli for circulating an image of an EVM on WhatsApp and claiming that the voting machine, brought from Gujarat, would be used for local civic polls slated for August 1.

By: | Sangli | Published: July 23, 2018 9:25 PM
A Miraj police official said that a case had been registered and further investigations into the issue were underway. (Representational photo: PTI)

Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation spokesperson Dhananjay Harshad said that civic chief Ravindra Khebudkar had ordered that a case be filed against the man for misguiding people in the run-up to the civic polls.

A Miraj police official said that a case had been registered and further investigations into the issue were underway.

The Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation has a 78-member House.

