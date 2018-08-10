Case against Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain for allegedly raping a 24-year old woman

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain (PTI)

Assam Police have registered a case against Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening a 24-year old woman in Nagaon district, a senior officer said today. Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarter) Sabita Das said the case was registered against Gohain on August 2 after receiving a complaint at Nagaon police station.

“We have registered the case. The investigation has already begun and we will proceed as per law,” she told PTI. Das, however, refused to share any detail about the case. A senior official of Nagaon Police Station said that the case was registered last week bearing the number 2592/18.

“The FIR was registered under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). We are investigating and have already noted the lady’s statement,” he said adding the woman has refused medical examination.

“The complaint says that the alleged incident took place seven to eight months ago. Both Gohain and the woman knew each other for a long time and the Union minister used to visit her home,” the official said.

Gohain had committed the crime at the woman’s home when her husband and other family members were not present, he said. Asked if Gohain’s arrest is imminent, the police official said, “We are probing now. If required, arrest will happen only after the probe is complete.”