Carrots, scintillating music and Yagnas: Netas list novel ways to tackle Delhi pollution

Even on Monday, though the pollution levels dropped marginally, air quality remained ‘severe’ across Delhi. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The air quality in the National Capital Region has deteriorated to catastrophic levels over the past few days. People in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and surrounding cities have been gasping for breath, exposing the reality of tall promises made by ministers from state and central governments through the year. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, has fallen to ‘severe-plus’ levels. Covered in a thick toxic haze, the city seemed to be dipped in a permanent sepia tone for at least a few more days to come.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. As NCR choked and governments at the Centre and states came under fire from citizens for their ineffective approach to tackle the ongoing crisis, top politicians came up with bizarre solutions to tackle the severe air pollution.

While Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan suggested the citizens eat carrots to counter pollution-related ailments; Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Prakash Javadekar, who allegedly cancelled three meetings on pollution prior to Diwali as per Aam Aadmi Party’s claims— decided to ignore it altogether. He went on to tweet about music and even posted a link of “scintillating thematic” music on Twitter, probably his way of dealing with the ‘severe-plus’ air quality.

#EatRightIndia_34 Eating carrots helps the body get Vitamin A, potassium, & antioxidants which protect against night blindness common in India. Carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health.#EatRightIndia @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @fssaiindia pic.twitter.com/VPjVfiMpR8 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 3, 2019

Start your day with music. Below is the link to a scintillating thematic composition “Swagatam” by Veena exponent Emani Sankara Sastry.https://t.co/9e4mtx6I64 For more such compositions click onhttps://t.co/yMIlz7rrA9 #IndianMusic https://t.co/9e4mtx6I64 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 3, 2019

Sunil Bharala, an Uttar Pradesh Minister, suggested the governments need to perform ‘yagna’ to tackle the air pollution! Defending the practice of stubble burning, he said that the yagna would please the god of rain, Indra — who in turn would make everything alright.

“Stubble burning produces very little smoke, it existed in ancient India. It is a natural process, not harmful to the environment,” he said.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala: Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it’s a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Govts should hold ‘Yagya’ to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as done traditionally. He (Lord Indra) will set things right. pic.twitter.com/EcImGAbVrl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2019

Vijay Goel, another BJP Rajya Sabha MP went on to say that, he would violate the odd-even scheme put forth by the Delhi Government to tackle the air pollution. Why? According to him, it an ‘election stunt’.

सभी पर्यावरण संस्थाएं बताती हैं की ओड-इवन से कोई फायदा नहीं है|ओड-इवन के इस नाटक का विरोध करने के लिए कल अपनी कार से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर निकलूंगा| — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) November 3, 2019

Manish Tiwari, a Congress Spokesperson in the meantime, offered a very different view of air pollution and probably even denied its existence by saying, “A bright sunny day at our home in Chandigarh. Clean Green & Bright”. The thick haze of pollution over Delhi, is actually a message from the farmers and a way of drawing attention towards them – he implied.

If stubble burning is the problem then has anyone asked the farmer why does he burn stubble? The shroud that envelopes Delhi is the shroud a farmer wears on a daily basis. Want Clean Air Pay ATTN: TO FARMERS. A bright sunny day at our home in Chandigarh. Clean Green & Bright. pic.twitter.com/wkTgaO2tf6 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 4, 2019

However, even on Monday, though the pollution levels dropped marginally, air quality remained ‘severe’ across Delhi and major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were at 500.