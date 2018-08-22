Car-makers pitch in to help flood-hit customers in Kerala

Volkswagen has announced extended support and services for vehicles affected by the floods in Kerala. Volkswagen has announced free road-side assistance and special initiatives for affected customers.

Top car companies in the country have come ahead to help the flood-hit people in Kerala. Apart from offering financial help to chief minister’s relief fund, the auto companies have come out to offer comprehensive service support.

Korean car major Hyundai on Tuesday announced to create Hyundai relief task force to enhance the scope of activities and services for vehicle owners affected by the floods. Hyundai has stationed dedicated emergency road service team to support the flood affected customers’ vehicles along with 38 flatbed trucks and 32 towing trucks to assist customers in the state.

On relief efforts for vehicle owners in Kerala, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai has ramped up its service support to customers in Kerala. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Kerala, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods. With the vision of being lifetime partners of our customers, we will continue to extend support to further strengthen our efforts to create on ground impact.”

Nissan too has stepped forward to extend comprehensive service support to its affected Nissan and Datsun customers in the state. Special emergency repair teams have been set up and additional trained manpower will be deployed from dealerships in neighbouring states to expedite turnaround time for the repairs. Free towing service is being offered and repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts.

Sanjeev Aggarwal, vice president (aftersales & supply chain), Nissan Motor India said, “We empathise with the current situation in the state of Kerala and are taking necessary measures to extend support to our customers in the state. Along with our dealer partners, we have activated a comprehensive service support network to help the affected customers in their hour of need.”

In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city, Hyundai has activated a toll free number (0124-4343937) for towing the vehicles and over 100 technicians will assist the vehicle owners by offering timely delivery. Special discounts on parts are being offered on repairs/restorations of flood affected vehicles along with 50% discount on depreciation on insurance claims. Further, Hyundai’s spare part supplier MOBIS is prioritising order of all spare parts for Kerala workshops to handle the flood affected vehicles and off the shelf arrangements are also being made for parts to supply across the counter as per need.

Nissan India has also issued an essential safety advisory through customer care and has set up a 24X7 special desk (Helpdesk Support Number: 022-62613360) for faster insurance claims and settlement for flood-affected vehicles. In addition, exclusive bays have been assigned for customers across Nissan and Datsun workshops in Kerala. For more details and support, customers can call the 24X7 toll-free helpline number 18002093456.

Volkswagen has announced extended support and services for vehicles affected by the floods in Kerala. Volkswagen has announced free road-side assistance and special initiatives for affected customers.

Customers in Kerala can avail the free road-side assistance by dialling 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155. Under road-side assistance, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued flood-repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardised repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in Kerala.

The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.