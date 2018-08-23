Car belonging to son of Delhi police official snatched

CCTV footage and examination of a few eyewitnesses revealed that the accused was a man in his early 20s.

A car belonging to the son of the SHO of Naraina police station was allegedly snatched by an unidentified person in Dwarka today, police said.

They said CCTV footage and examination of a few eyewitnesses revealed that the accused was a man in his early 20s.

The accused found the car parked outside a DDA pocket in Dwarka with the key in ignition and the gate open, the police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sat in the car and as he was driving away with it, the victim tried to stop him. The accused then intimidated him with a weapon and sped away, they said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said.