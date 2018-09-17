Captain Raju, the handsome ‘villain’ who conquered hearts, passes away, Mammootty, Rashin Rahman offer tributes

The 68-year-old actor pursued his passion in the world of cinema after completing military service and is known to have acted in over 500 films spanning Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Veteran actor and a former military officer, Captain Raju has passed away at his residence this morning. The 68-year-old actor pursued his passion in the world of cinema after completing military service and is known to have acted in over 500 films spanning Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Notably, Captain Raju has played the role of ‘villain’ across several Malayalam films. Throughout his stint in Malayalam cinema starting with his debut movie titled “Raktham” in 1981, the veteran actor was known for bringing his own signature style to every character that he portrayed, ranging from comic to serious to scary across the ‘villain’ spectrum. ‘Masterpiece’ is the actor’s last movie and it was released in 2017.

The actor’s finest performances are evident in some of Malayalam cinema’s iconic films such as Nadodikattu where he plays the role of Pavanazhi, CBI Diary Kurippu where he blends in as part of the investigating team, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, where the audience were left spellbound by the actor’s most striking and restrained performance as ‘Gurukkal’ and many other films such as Udayapuram Sulthan, where movie goers watched the actor as a family man and getting into the skin of being an overprotective father, who persuades his son to not pursue the girl he loves.

Malayalam cinema’s superstar Mammootty took to Facebook to share condolences on the actor’s demise. The two actors have several movies together to their credit, the most popular and famous one being ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’.