Captain Amarinder Singh to quit Congress? Media reports spark buzz of BJP entry

Days after his unceremonious exit as Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh is tipped to be seriously considering the option to quit the Congress party altogether, media reports suggested today. On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Captain will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda in the national capital.

However, Raveen Thukral, Captain’s media adviser, rejected the speculations and said Singh is on a personal visit to Delhi. “Too much being read into Cap Amarinder Singh’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” he said.

The reports gain significance in wake of the high-voltage political drama in Punjab that went on for months before culminating with a change of guard and Congress appointing Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit face, as the successor of Captain. The standoff between Captain and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu went on for months, pushing the state government into a crisis.

After quitting the Grand Old Party, Captain expressed anguish on his on the manner the party’s top leadership decided to change the guard in the state, without taking him into confidence. He said he had even told Sonia that he was ready to step down and allow someone else to take over as CM after leading the Congress to another sweeping win in Punjab. “But that did not happen, so I will fight.”

In a non-holds-barred attack on the party leadership, Singh said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were “inexperienced” and were being “misguided” by their advisers.

He also said that declared that he would Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership “tooth and nail”, and was ready make nay sacrifice to save the country from such a “dangerous man”. Singh said that he would pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections of Punjab to thwart the latter’s bid to become the CM face of the state.

On the other hand, the BJP seems to be eyeing on capitalising on the current situation to ramp up its prospects in the upcoming state assembly polls. After attacking Singh during his four-and-a-half years tenure, the saffron party has now termed his exit as a “political murder” by a Congress, which found the “nationalist” leader a hurdle in its “gameplan”.

In the meanwhile, several BJP and NDA leaders, including Haryana minister Anil Vij and RPI’s Ramdas Athawale, invited Singh to be part of the BJP.

Zee Media and DNA quoted sources as saying that Amarinder Singh may be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers as Union Agriculture Minister. They also said that the BJP might help him float his own party in case Captain refuses to join the saffron party.

Incidentally, Singh has not spoken anything against the BJP in interviews he gave after tendering resignation on September 18. Combined with this, the BJP’s strong defence of Captain has raised speculation in political circles whether the former CM will be joining the saffron party.