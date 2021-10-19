  • MORE MARKET STATS

Captain Amarinder Singh to form his own party, says open to pact with BJP in Punjab polls if farmers’ issue resolved

By: |
Updated: October 19, 2021 10:31 PM

Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the issue of protest is resolved in the farmers' interest. 

Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the issue of protest is resolved in the farmers' interest. 

Days after quitting as Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will float his own party ahead of the assembly polls in state and said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the issue of protest is resolved in the farmers’ interest.

In a series of tweets, Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted him as saying: “Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year.”

Related News

“Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions,” read another tweet.

The 80-year-old concluded by saying that he “will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats”.

The move was already anticipated by several political experts following Singh’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital earlier this month, which came after the former stepped down as the Punjab chief minister, citing the “humiliation” suffered at the hands of the Congress leadership.

However, Singh had refuted speculations of him joining hands with the BJP, saying that he was leaving the Congress, but will not join the saffron party.

Reports suggest that Captain was asked by the Congress leadership to step down as the chief minister, following his long-prevailing standoff with Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Amarinder Singh
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Captain Amarinder Singh to form his own party says open to pact with BJP in Punjab polls if farmers’ issue resolved
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UP Court awards life imprisonment to 70-yr-old widow for killing man who attempted to rape her daughter
2Uttarakhand Rains: 34 deaths reported so far; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces compensation for kins of deceased, damaged houses
3Congress leaderless, in bad condition, only Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath left, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan