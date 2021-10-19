Captain Amarinder Singh to form his own party, says open to pact with BJP in Punjab polls if farmers’ issue resolved

Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the issue of protest is resolved in the farmers' interest.

Days after quitting as Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will float his own party ahead of the assembly polls in state and said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the issue of protest is resolved in the farmers’ interest.

In a series of tweets, Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted him as saying: “Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year.”