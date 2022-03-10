Captain Amarinder Singh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Patiala Election Results 2022 – Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab Lok Congress vs Vishnu Sharma of Congress vs Ajit Pal Kohli of AAP

Live

Captain Amarinder Singh Election Results 2022, Patiala Election Result 2022 Live News: Interestingly, Congress’ candidate Vishnu Sharma is a former comrade of Captain Amarinder Singh. He served as Patiala Mayor when Captain Amarinder Singh was the chief minister between 2002 and 2007.

Amarinder Singh Election Result 2022, Patiala Amarinder Singh Election Result 2022 Live: The home-turf of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to witness an easy fight as the 79-year-old seeks a fifth straight win from Patiala. Up against the Captain are Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma and AAP contestant Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

He quit the Congress due to differences with Captain Amarinder Singh and Preneet Kaur. On January 17, he rejoined the party at the behest of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After an unceremonious exit from the Congress following his ouster as the CM, Singh floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress and joined hands with the BJP to take on the Congress in the state.

Singh — also known as the ‘Maharaja of Patiala’ — has declared two criminal cases in his election affidavit. The 79-year-old is Class 12 pass and owns total assets worth Rs 68.7 crore, and has liabilities of Rs 9.3 crore.

He has won the seat four times — 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur won it in 2014 after Capt Amarinder Singh won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 102,000 votes.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Singh — fighting on Congress ticket — defeated AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh by a margin of 52,407 votes which was over 49 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

In 2012, Singh defeated Surjit Singh Kohli of the SAD by a margin of 42,318 votes which was over 44 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

