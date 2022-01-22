Capt Amarinder Singh to contest Punjab assembly election from Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh is contesting the Punjab Elections in alliance with the BJP.

Punjab Lok Congress founder and former chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh today announced that he will contest the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 from the Patiala seat. Capt Singh said that he will seek votes in the name of achievements of his government in the state and the Narendra Modi government’s work at the Centre.

This was informed by Capt Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral. “Will contest from Patiala, won’t leave my family’s home of 300 years. Will seek votes on my own govt’s achievements & Narendra Modi govt’s accomplishments at Centre,” said Singh.

'Will contest from Patiala, won't leave my family’s home of 300 years. Will seek votes on my own govt's achievements & @narendramodi govt's accomplishments at Centre.": @capt_amarinder @plcpunjab pic.twitter.com/VNBJoIqvES — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) January 22, 2022

Amarinder Singh had floated his party ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ after he was made to resign as the chief minister of Punjab by the Congress high command. Singh is contesting the Punjab assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Captain Singh was first elected to the Punjab assembly from Talwandi Sabo in 1985. In 1992, he won from the Samana constituency. Though he lost in 1998 from the Patiala Constituency but won from the seat in 2002, 2007 and 2012. He resigned from the seat in 2014 after being elected to the Lok Sabha. In 2017, he again contested from the seat and won.

Singh had led Congress to a massive victory in the 2017 assembly polls. This time, the Punjab is set to witness a bipolar election with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party projected to be in a direct contest. The other key contender in the fray is Shiromani Akali Dal that has formed an alliance with the BSP.

The voting for the Punjab assembly elections will take place on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.