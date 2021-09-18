Capt Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM; Here’s what he said after stepping down

Capt Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

In Punjab, the ongoing infighting within the Congress today resulted in the resignation of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. While several reports claimed that the Congress high command had asked him to resign, Capt Singh claimed to have informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision this morning.

Talking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Singh said that he felt humiliated. “This is happening for the third time that a meeting was called (of MLAs). First, you called the legislative meeting in Delhi two times and here for the third time today. It appears that there is an element of doubt over me that I could not run a government. I feel humiliated,” said Capt Singh.

He further said, “I think if this is the feeling, you called a meeting of MLAs three times within two months, so I decided to resign as Chief Minister. Whoever they trust can be made a CM,” said Singh.

Singh said that whatever decision the party president takes will be right.

Submitted my resignation to Honble Governor. pic.twitter.com/sTH9Ojfvrh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 18, 2021

“I have resigned from the post of the chief minister. Whomever they want can be made CM. Whereas my future politics is concerned, there is always an option. I will use that option when the right time comes,” he said.

When asked whether he will accept the person selected by the party as CM, Singh said that he will take a decision after consulting his colleagues, supporters, who have been with me all these times, it has been 52 years in politics for me and I was chief minister for 9 and half years. I will talk to them then will take a decision,” said Singh.

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the party’s central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.