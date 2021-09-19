Capt Amarinder Singh extends ‘best wishes’ to Charanjit Singh Channi, takes veiled dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Notably, Amarinder Singh had slammed Sidhu's candidature for the chief minister's post saying that he would prove to be a disaster.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh extended greetings to his successor Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress high command put its stamp on the name of the outgoing Technical Education Minister. Amarinder Singh also took a veiled dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border,” said Capt Amarinder Singh.

‘My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/oO2F6JUZ6J — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 19, 2021

Notably, Amarinder Singh had slammed Sidhu’s candidature for the chief minister’s post saying that he would prove to be a disaster. If Congress wants to keep him as party’s state chief, it’s fine. But if they will try to make him a face for the chief minister of Punjab, I will oppose this. Because it’s a matter of national security. I know his connections with Pakistan. I will not, in any way, let this happen. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. General Bajwa is his friend. Drones from Pakistan come to Punjab every day, they bring arms, explosives, grenades, pistols, rifles, AK47 and RDX, heroin etc are coming from Pakistan. When you know top leaders and we have a common border….it’s a matter of national security,” said Singh yesterday.

Singh had told Sonia Gandhi that he did his best as CM of Punjab as the state shares borders with Pakistan and faces many geo-political & other internal security concerns.

While Channi did not share a cordial relationship with Singh, he was in Singh’s cabinet since 2017. Notably, Channi, along with some other ministers, had revolted against Capt Singh and is said to be close to Sidhu. However, by extending his wishes to Channi, Capt Amarinder Singh has made it clear that he will support the new CM.