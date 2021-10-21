Capt Amarinder Singh compromised to fulfil BJP’s agenda: Akali Dal sharpens attack on former Punjab CM

Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused Singh of using the farmers for his gain.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal today launched a scathing attack against former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh accusing him to colluding with the BJP for his own benefits. Addressing a press conference today, SAD leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that Amarinder Singh compromised with the BJP for getting rid of cases against him.

“The extent to which Captain Sahab compromised with BJP became very clear when cases of black money in Swiss Bank accounts and ED and I-T cases (against him) were brushed under the carpet when he became the CM. Their deal was very clear,” she alleged.

She further said, “A CM who had taken the oath for Punjab becomes helpless to an extent that he hands over the farming of Punjab to Modi-Shah and stops agriculture in the state. After the death of 800 farmers, today Captain Sahab says that he will get the matter resolved by BJP.”

Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused Singh of using the farmers for his gain. “When people made you the CM, Sunil Jakhar said that you directed the farmers to Delhi. It means you used the farmers. Today we can see that to what extent you fulfilled the agenda of the BJP,” she said.

The SAD’s attack comes in wake of Capt Amarinder Singh’s announcement that he may join hands with the BJP if the saffron party resolves the farmers’ protest issue in the peasant’s favour. Singh had also said that he will float a new party to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.

Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post under pressure from the Congress high command and later went on to quit the party. Congress had made Charanjit Singh Channi the new CM.