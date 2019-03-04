Can’t wait for long, it’s my nature to settle scores: PM Modi on combating terrorism

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 10:37 PM

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, assured the people that his government won't lag behind when it comes to taking tough decisions for the country.

balakot strike, modi in gujarat, balakot attack, modi on terrorism, balakot news, balakot air strikeAddressing a public gathering in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said: “We will hit them (terrorists) even if they hide in the bowels of the earth.” (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at more action against terrorists. The Prime Minister suggested that his government will find and hit the terrorists. Addressing a public gathering in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said: “We will hit them (terrorists) even if they hide in the bowels of the earth.”

“I can’t wait for long. Chun Chun ke hisab lena ye meri fitrat hai (It’s my nature to settle scores). How long will we allow (terrorists) to kill innocents? the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi referred to Ahmedabad bombings in which hundreds were killed and said: “I can’t forget that incident. If the previous government at the centre had the power, then they would have settled the score by crossing over. 26/11 happened in Mumbai but what did the government do?” He said that only BJP can fight terrorism in the country.

He also slammed the opposition for questioning the Balakot strike. “I’m surprised what has happened to our opposition? See the headlines in Pakistan. Whatever opposition leaders say here in India that becomes headlines in Pakistani media. Will you say something on which Pakistan will clap? Is it in the interest of the country? the Prime Minister asked.

He further said that ‘don’t trust Modi but don’t question our forces’.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, assured the people that his government won’t lag behind when it comes to taking tough decisions for the country. Days after Balakot strike, the prime minister had said that the country had just undertaken a piolet project and the real one would come later.

