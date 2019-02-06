‘Can’t sit on file indefinitely’: Court raps AAP govt over delay in nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case

The Delhi court has now told the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the sanctions. (File)

The Delhi Police have told the court that the sanctions needed to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case are pending with the Delhi government and are expected in a matter of days. The Delhi court has now told the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the sanctions.

“Authorities can’t sit on file for an indefinite period,” the court said.

On January 14, police filed the chargesheet against Kumar and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a city court. It said Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans during an event in the varsity on February 9, 2016, to mark the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Meanwhile, the court gave Delhi Police time till February 28 to procure the sanctions needed to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 case.

The court had earlier questioned Delhi Police for filing a chargesheet against Kumar and others without procuring the requisite sanctions and granted time till February 6.

Over three years after the February event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru created a flutter at the JNU and national politics after reports of alleged anti-national slogans being raised inside the campus, the Special Cell had finalised the draft charge sheet in the case in December last, naming Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya as the main accused.

Apart from the three, police have identified ‘eight others’ after questioning Khalid and recording the statements of other students in the draft charge sheet. The charge sheet is based on the FIR filed days after the event was held on February 9, 2016.